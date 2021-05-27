Adam Price, father of Bellevue children found dead on May 16, is being transferred to Sarpy County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An official at San Mateo County Main Jail in Redwood City, Calif. confirmed with 3 News Now that Adam Price is no longer an inmate in California and is being transferred to Sarpy County.

Price is the father of Theodore and Emily Price, young children who were found dead in a Bellevue home after neighbors were asked to check on the family.

According to a news release from the Bellevue Police Department, officers responded to the home on Saturday night. May 15 at 9:50 p.m. and Sunday morning, May 16 just before 9 a.m. to check the well-being of two children and their father. They made the check after the children's mother said their father had not checked in with her as he was supposed to do.

Investigators from Sarpy County said that they will notify the press when Price is booked in the county jail.

