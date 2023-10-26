Added safety measures at this years 'Halloween on the Boolevard'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Celebrating Halloween has become a staple for one North Omaha neighborhood. Neighbors off of Minne Lusa Boulevard told 3 News Now that despite an incident that happened last year, they're still on for "Halloween on the Boo-levard"; making it safer, more secure and fun for all.

One neighbor who embraces the holiday is Tim Wiliiams who puts on his own haunted house which he said gets more traffic each year.

"First year maybe 500, next year was 800 then it became 1000," said Wiliiams.

And while three to five thousand kids visit the boo-levard each year, Wiliiams is worried he won't get the same crowd this time around.

"We don't know what we're going to get this year because of what happened last year, but we'll see," he said.

Last year a neighbor going through a mental health crisis drove through one of the barricades and onto the boulevard where kids and families were trick-or-treating.

"It resulted in an officer-involved shooting because of the danger to all the life of everybody around them," said Officer Chris Gordon with the Omaha Police Department.

And while it left some families and kids shocked…

"There were people asking us to not discontinue it even from other neighborhoods," said Michelle Jackson-Triplett, the Miller Park Minne Lusa neighborhood association president.

After putting on the event for over a decade the neighborhood wants to continue to give kids a happy Halloween — but this year with extra precautions.

"We also plan on having a few extra vehicles and patrol in the area," said Officer Gordon.

This way people can enjoy hot dog stands, face paintings, candy, and more.

"We want other people to love it and see how much — see why we love it and love it as much as we do," said Jackson-Triplett.

The boulevard will be closed off for Halloween from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

