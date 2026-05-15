Additional cruise passengers exposed to hantavirus transferred from Atlanta to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Two passengers from the MV Hondius who were exposed to hantavirus have been transferred from Atlanta to Omaha and are now being housed in the National Quarantine Unit at UNMC.

The transfer brings the total number of passengers being monitored in Omaha to 18.

The CDC confirmed the two are a couple from Georgia. One of them experienced hantavirus symptoms but tested negative.

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