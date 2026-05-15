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Additional cruise passengers exposed to hantavirus transferred from Atlanta to Omaha

The CDC confirmed the two are a couple from Georgia. One experienced symptoms but tested negative for hantavirus.
Medical experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center are continuing assessments for passengers exposed to the Hantavirus.
15 passengers remain in quarantine at UNMC as doctors monitor for Hantavirus symptoms
No Americans have tested positive for hantavirus tied to cruise ship outbreak, CDC says
French hantavirus patient critically ill, being treated with artificial lung
Posted

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Two passengers from the MV Hondius who were exposed to hantavirus have been transferred from Atlanta to Omaha and are now being housed in the National Quarantine Unit at UNMC.

The transfer brings the total number of passengers being monitored in Omaha to 18.

The CDC confirmed the two are a couple from Georgia. One of them experienced hantavirus symptoms but tested negative.

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