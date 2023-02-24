Adventures With Purpose volunteer dive team to help with search for Robert and Loveda Proctor

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A volunteer dive team that says it's helped solve 26 missing person cold cases since 2019 will be helping with the search for a missing Nebraska elderly couple.

Adventures with Purpose, with nearly three million subscribers on YouTube, will come soon to Nebraska, a family member and Aurora Police told 3 News Now.

The Proctors have been missing for six weeks. They were first reported missing on Jan. 14 and police say their last known location is Hastings in the early morning hours of Jan. 12, heading west, away from their home of Aurora.

Two weeks ago, the Aurora Police Department used surveillance video to confirm the Proctors were at the Pump and Pantry along Highway 6 in the east side of Hastings on Jan. 12 at 1:02 a.m. They left traveling west.

Authorities also believe their car can be seen heading west through a roundabout along the same Highway 37 minutes later, on the other side of Hastings, near Adams Central Public School, Aurora Police Chief Paul Graham told 3 News Now.

A Jan. 30 update from the family gave their last known location as traveling east on W 6 road near Giltner at 10:25 p.m. on Jan. 11. Giltner is roughly 18 miles northeast of Hastings.

But chances seem slim that more video will be discovered showing the Proctors' movements on that Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Graham told 3 News Now most cameras along possible routes do not store video for more than 30 days or a week in some cases.

"We all feel we could just cry at the drop of a dime, at any time," said granddaughter Laci Fleming. "But we're still trying to remain hopeful and just keep our heads in the game."

And the family is pushing for national attention. Because so much time has passed, they could be anywhere, Fleming said.

In some ways, they're getting that national attention. The case was featured on Nancy Grace's podcast. And Adventures with Purpose brings its 2.83 million YouTube subscribers and 1.6 million Facebook followers.

Graham said no lead suggests they might be underwater, but any searching helps.

Searching for the Proctors: What you need to know

They were traveling in a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica with a Nebraska U.S. Navy Honor license plate, with license number '1030,' with a Navy Seabee sticker on the back window and a damaged front bumper.

Adventures with Purpose

Recent videos from the well-known dive team include a deep look at their help searching for an 81-year-old Arizona man, a tutorial on how to escape a sinking car and a short rant on other teams missing cars in a Louisiana river.

The group provides its services to families for free through donations, YouTube revenue and product sales.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.