After 14 years, Eat The Worm is being forced to leave the Old Market

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Signs were posted on Tuesday notifying buil the tenants of a well-known Old Market building of a vacate order. It affects a bar, Eat The Worm, and the apartments above.

3 News Now spoke with the owner who declined to talk on camera. Eat The Worm did post on Facebook stating, "Our landlord recently performed some renovations on his exterior walls which left holes into the building. For a few weeks. We believe this is the access point. When the problem was noticed, we reached out to pest control and the health department. Up until (Tuesday) we were as vigilant as possible."

This is when city inspectors stepped in to determine the building's structure was unsafe.

"We were just told that they might be taking down the balconies or something or we'd just be hearing noises, but we didn't," said resident Alexis Cundiff. "We never knew why but we kind of suspected maybe something was wrong with the building or something..." Cundiff said they have to be out by Thursday.

There are 13 code violations, with all but one considered high or critical in the "violation severity level." Besides a rat infestation, there are nonworking emergency lights, an unsafe deck, loose wiring and construction work done without proper permits.

The city inspectors also found "locations of questionable structural integrity" and before anyone can be in the building again, they have to make sure the bar area and the apartments have the structural support required.

But it doesn't stop there. Thursday, surrounding businesses will be inspected for issues. Structural engineers will look over the basement that spans all three businesses. 3 News Now talked to the owners of those businesses who remain open and hope to stay that way.

3 News Now also tried contacting the landlord, Witherspoon Management, but they haven't gotten back to us.

Eat The Worm said in its Facebook post that it has a new location but has yet to announce where.

