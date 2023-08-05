After hit-and-run by stolen vehicle, Deer Park Pantry gets help from the community to rebuild

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On the corner of 20th Street and just north of Deer Park Boulevard, you'll find the Deer Park Pantry.

On Thursday morning, a car came through and destroyed everything. The owners are now asking for help.

Over the past two years, the pantry has developed from a small pantry to a six-by-12-foot shelter. When owner, Kitty Brougham woke up Thursday morning, she received a text from her husband to go and check the pantry.

"So I was like, 'Oh, yay I'll go look at the pantry,' and then I was like, 'What?' It was so shocking," said Brougham.

Omaha Police confirmed it was a stolen vehicle involved in the hit-and-run after the bumper and license plate were left at the scene. The vehicle destroyed the main shelter, the cold box and the pantry.

"We realized, you know, this is going to cost at least $1,000, which we don't have particularly laying around," said Brougham.

She started a GoFundMe page to raise the $1,000 needed for repairs. After just one day, the GoFundMe had surpassed the donation goal, raising almost $2,000.

Brougham said she was filled with gratitude for the community's response. But people are offering more than just money donations, they are offering their services and materials.

"I brought a couple sheets of plywood, three-inch galvanized screws to put it all together," said Stanley DalPian, a friend of Brougham's.

After years of giving, the Deer Park Pantry is now getting. The pantry has helped those who are food insecure and people experiencing homelessness.

"You feel all alone. It's a very sour feeling, you know, and you can get down. But when you have something happen and all these people show their support, it's quite the opposite," said Brougham.

On Saturday, the pantry will host a work party for cleanup and rebuilding at noon. They'll also have a table by the curb to accept food donations.

