Air travel gradually rising at Eppley Airfield

OMAHA, NEB. (KMTV) — American Airlines announced this week that they will be adding a direct flight from Omaha to LaGuardia New York.

"We had over 258,000 travelers come through the airport in the month of March. That's 100,000 more than just the month before. While that's an improvement from what we've seen, we still have some ways to go to get back to those pre-pandemic activity levels. March 2021 was still down about 42% from March 2019. However, it marks a positive trend as travelers come back to flying again," said Steve Mccoy with Eppley Airfield.

Eppley Airfield has already offered direct flights to LaGuardia New York on Delta Airlines, and United Airlines had a direct flight to Newark New Jersey.

"Right now flights to the New York area have been temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 and its impact on aviation demand. This flight starts in November, and American is optimistic about business picking up for both business and leisure travelers," said McCoy.

Some Omaha travelers are eager to fly into New York.

"I actually go there, pre-COVID, twice a year to visit family. I haven't been able to because of COVID, so the direct flight will be great because it will reduce the exposure that I have to COVID," said Shameah Sayed.

American also scheduled flight times to line up with typical business travel.

"This new flight is actually timed with an Omaha early morning departure, and then a return in the evening. So you can actually make a day trip which is very conducive for business travelers," said McCoy.

This American Airlines direct flight to LaGuardia airport in New York does now start until November, but passengers can start booking flights on Monday, April 26.

