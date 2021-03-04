Alamo Drafthouse franchises in Omaha not in bankruptcy despite corporate financial woes

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a news release sent by the local franchisee of Alamo Drafthouse, the owners of the two theaters in Omaha are not in bankruptcy despite the corporate office recently filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

See also: Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas files for bankruptcy, seeks buyer

“Due to the ongoing and immense impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the Cinema industry, our Franchisor, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has voluntarily filed for bankruptcy. To be clear, our locations in Omaha are not in bankruptcy. We fully support and are confident in our partners decision and expect them to emerge stronger for all franchisees and most importantly, for all of our beloved guests. We can’t wait to get back to the business of showing movies to the people of Omaha,” said Tyler Calabrese, Franchise Partner, Omaha.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

