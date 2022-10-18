Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Almost $300k generated in gaming tax revenue for Nebraska during WarHorse Casino's first six days

Nebraska Casinos
Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, patrons play the slot-style machines at the Ponca Tribe's Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa, near the Nebraska border. Nebraska has since legalized gambling on non-tribal lands. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Nebraska Casinos
Posted at 11:16 AM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 12:32:44-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — More than $285k in gaming tax revenue was generated in Nebraska during the last week of September at WarHorse Lincoln's operation, according to a news release from the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission.

Nebraska's first casino, WarHorse Lincoln, opened on Sept. 24. Previously, casinos within the state were only on tribal lands.

On Monday, the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission distributed its first gaming tax revenue report. The information details the total Nebraska gaming tax revenue and a breakdown of tax revenue distribution. See those numbers below.

September 2022:
Total gaming tax revenue: $285,963.03
70% to the Nebraska Property Tax Relief Fund: $200,174.12
2.5% to the Nebraska General Fund: $7,149.07
2.5% to the Compulsive Gaming Assistance Fund: $7,149.07
12.5% to the City of Lincoln: $35,745.38
12.5% to Lancaster County: $35,745.38

“We recognize the importance of routine reports detailing the distribution of tax revenue gained from expanded gaming in Nebraska communities,” said Nebraska Racing and Gaming Executive Director Tom Sage. “Having mechanisms to routinely share the total tax revenue and distribution fosters public trust and is key to transparent regulatory oversight of our gaming industry."

The gaming tax revenue report will be available on the 20th day of each month.

RELATED: Nebraska Gaming Commission approves first casino in the state

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018