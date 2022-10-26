Alzheimer's Association to host free dementia conference for caregivers in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — According to the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter, more than 66,000 people in Iowa have a form of dementia. On average, each person suffering from the disease has two to three caregivers.

Many times, those caregivers are family members.

The Iowa Chapter wants to invite all caregivers to learn more about the disease and some of the best practices.

It will be hosting its first Dementia Conversations Mini-Conference Thursday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at The Gathering Room in Council Bluffs (1900 Madison Avenue).

The conference is completely free and will also offer lunch.

Experts and community leaders will cover the ten warning signs of Alzheimer's disease, their personal experiences with dementia, types of dementia, steps you should take legally, and caring for yourself as a caregiver.

“This is for family. This is for caregivers who are in the thick of it. This is for people. We just want people to be in seats, and to listen and see they are not alone,” Certified Dementia Practitioner with Angels Care Home Health Jessica Duncan said.

To register call 1-800-272-3900, or do so online by clicking here.

