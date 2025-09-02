ALZHEIMER'S & DEMENTIA: AFA's free Educating America Tour coming to Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Between Iowa and Nebraska alone, more than 100,000 people have Alzheimer's disease. That's according to statistics from the Alzheimer's Foundation of America and the Alzheimer's Association. A great opportunity is approaching in a couple weeks to help you support yourself and your loved ones.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

There’s a great chance you or someone you know is directly impacted by Alzheimer's or dementia.

Between Iowa and Nebraska alone, more than 100,000 people have Alzheimer's disease. That’s according to statistics from the Alzheimer's Association and Alzheimer's Federation of America.

There’s a terrific opportunity fast approaching for you and your loved ones to better treat and prepare for Alzheimer's.

For the first time in more than eight years the Alzheimer's Foundation of America is stopping in Nebraska for its Educating America Tour.

It’s Wednesday, September 17 from 10 a.m. to 1p.m. at Bellevue University’s Hitchcock Humanities Building.

The conference is completely free, and if you come at 9 a.m. you can even get a free breakfast!

AFA President & CEO Charles J. Fuschillo Jr. will be there. He will be joined by three local experts who will present at the conference. Topics range from new tools and treatments, to enhancing care, and providing legal advice.

So, I met up with one of those experts ahead of the conference — Dr. Anna Fisher.

She’s a nurse who works with Alzheimer's and dementia patients and is a professor at Bellevue University.

Dr. Fisher also brought her daughter, Maria. Because she wants people to know you can’t fight this disease alone.

“I’ve been through the journey, continue to go through the journey, and I don’t know what I would've done without my daughter and family. I genuinely mean that,” Dr. Fisher said.

Dr. Fisher will be presenting on enhancing dementia care by encouraging independence and engagement with a focus on positivity.

“Having them aware of activities and what family members, care givers can do to engage with their loved ones," Dr. Fisher said. "If you can keep up with your physical, your social engagement, obviously that contributes to a higher quality of life.”

There will also be free memory screenings throughout the day, along with local resources and organizations on hand that can assist you or your loved ones.

Again, it’s September 17 and is completely free. You can register in advance by clicking here.

