An increasing issue: Youth violence in Omaha community

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There are many factors that can lead to violence among young people. It can stem from joining the wrong crowd, a traumatic experience, being a victim of bullying and more.

"There's persistent things that happen in the young life of people who are involved in violence… that's some trauma that's occurred from whenever phase of their life has happened. And so there's some mental health components that need to be addressed," said Teresa Negron, executive director of YouTurn, an organization in Omaha trying to combat youth violence.

No matter the reason, community advocates said something needs to be done to help youth not fall down a path of violence.

"We are seeing younger and younger kids with guns and gangs that are more violent. Behaviors after the violence that is appalling," said Douglas County Attorney Chief Deputy, Brenda Beadle.

Beadle said despite Omaha being comparably safe to other big cities, youth violence is still something that is increasing in the Omaha community.

"We certainly don't want to be one of those cities that lives in fear and has this happen on a regular basis," she said.

Beadle also said it's important to address these issues to help give kids the help they deserve. One organization is trying to do that by focusing on fixing kid's behavior while changing community norms. At YouTurn, kids work with coaches called credible messengers to try and guide them towards a different path.

"So when I say credible messengers that's a group of people who have similar lived experiences that can talk to people in a way that the average person could not and garner their attention."

The organization not only works with troubled youth but provides resources for them to turn their lives around.

While youth violence is a hard problem to solve, Beadle said the County Attorney's Office is working with senators to change some Nebraska laws in hopes of having a greater impact on youth involved in crime.

If anyone has information on a case, Beadle recommends they step forward as a way to help combat the issue. Call Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.