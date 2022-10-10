Anita Hill to speak at upcoming Women's Fund Lead the Change celebration

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Every third Thursday in the month of October, the Women's Fund of Omaha holds its annual Lead the Change celebration.

3 News Now anchor Serese Cole sat down with executive director Jo Giles to talk about this year's event.

Giles says the goal each year is to bring in a powerful speaker who has never been to Omaha and most importantly someone who aligns with the mission of the Women's Fund.

This year's speaker is Anita Hill.

In 1991, Hill accused then-Supreme Court Justice nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment — a claim he's always denied.

She wrote about the experience in her new book Believing.

Giles says before the Me Too movement, there was Anita Hill.

"Anita Hill is going to talk about her story. She grew up in rural Oklahoma, the youngest of 13. She has a brilliant legal career talking about women's equality in the workplace, talking about sexual harassment in the workplace, the importance of believing survivors but also listening, centering survivors," said Giles.

The Women's Fund works with a number of community partners supporting girls and women in the metro.

Twenty of them will be receiving grants as part of the Lead the Change celebration.

It takes place Thursday, October 20 at 11:00 a.m. at the CHI Health Center Arena.

For tickets or more information, go to the Women's Fund website.

