Another suspected mountain lion sighting on Saturday morning in southwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police confirmed another reported sighting of a mountain lion near 116th and Polk Streets in southwest Omaha on Saturday. The Nebraska Game & Parks Commission is investigating the sighting. It is at least the third in a week for that neighborhood.

A viewer says that more than one of her southwest Omaha neighbors captured security video of what appears to be a mountain lion. One of those neighbors shared their doorbell video with KMTV, but asked not to be identified. Folks in that neighborhood say they are concerned for pets and children, but they also don't want the mountain lion to be hurt.

"We are still giving the area special attention and encouraging anyone who sees the animal to call 911 and not approach," an OPD spokesman told 3 News Now.

Here's what OPD said on social media:

The Southwest Precinct is actively patrolling the area in which there was a confirmed mountain lion sighting.

In the case you see the mountain lion, CALL 9-1-1 immediately. When it comes to personal safety, always be aware of your surroundings, wherever you are; conduct yourself and attend to children and dependents accordingly.

The National Park Service also recommends to follow these guidelines to stay safe:

** Do not jog or hike alone. Go in groups with adults supervising children.

** Keep children close to you. Do not allow children to play along river banks, in heavy vegetation, or alone at dawn or dusk. When hiking with children, watch them closely and never let them run ahead of you. Observations of captured wild mountain lions reveal that the animals seem especially drawn to children.

If you encounter a lion, remember the goals are to convince it that you are not prey and that you may be dangerous. Follow these safety tips:

** Do not approach a lion. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give them a way to escape.

** Do not run from a lion. Running may stimulate a mountain lion's instinct to chase. Instead, stand and face the animal. Make eye contact. If you have small children with you, pick them up if possible so that they don't panic and run. Although it may be awkward, pick them up without bending over or turning away from the mountain lion.

** Do not crouch down or bend over. A human standing up is just not the right shape for a lion's prey. Conversely, a person squatting or bending over resembles a four-legged prey animal. In mountain lion country, avoid squatting, crouching or bending over, even when picking up children.

** Do all you can to appear larger. Raise your arms. Open your jacket if you are wearing one. Again, pick up small children. Throw stones, branches, or whatever you can reach without crouching or turning your back. Wave your arms slowly and speak firmly in a loud voice. The idea is to convince the mountain lion that you are not prey and that you may be a danger to it.

** Fight back if attacked. A hiker in southern California used a rock to fend off a mountain lion that was attacking his son. Others have fought back successfully with sticks, caps, jackets, garden tools and their bare hands. Since a mountain lion usually tries to bite the head or neck, try to remain standing and face the attacking animal.

For more information; click here: https://www.nps.gov/articles/mountain-lion-safety.htm

