Applicants selected for interviews to fill Douglas County Board of Commissioners vacancy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a news release from Douglas County Clerk and Comptroller, Daniel A. Esch, there are five applicants who will be formally interviewed for the open position on the Douglas County Board of Supervisors.

Any applicant that received a vote from the Appointment Committee will have an interview at its next meeting on Friday, October 22 in the Legislative Chamber of the Omaha-Douglas Civic Center.

Applicants and interview times are as follows:

9:00 a.m. – Roger Garcia

9:30 a.m. – Sara Howard

10:15 a.m. – Daniel Martin

11:00 a.m. – Mark Martinez

1:00 p.m. – Kimara Snipes

1:45 p.m. – Angel Starks

2:30 p.m. – Jim Thompson

3:15 p.m. – Patrick Venditte

The Appointment Committee will take a vote around 4 p.m. on October 22. An appointee may be chosen that day or the list might be narrowed down further.

A seat was opened up on the board following the death of Commissioner Mike Boyle.

