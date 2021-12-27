Approximately 500 Kellogg's workers return to work in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At 96th and F Street, regular full-time employees of the Kellogg Company returned to work for the first time in twelve weeks, as of Monday.

This comes after the workers with the BCTGM union across the four Kellogg's plants in the U.S. voted to approve the second tentative agreement between the two sides on Dec. 21.

The new deal provides both transitional and full-time employees with better wages and benefits.

The union called it a win for the labor movement and said there is now a path for newer employees to get paid better wages.

Local union president Dan Osborn said he believes President Joe Biden and Gov. Pete Ricketts had a big impact on the company going back to the negotiating table after they spoke out against the company.

He says now the focus is on rebuilding the relationships between the company and its workers.

Many workers said the strike made the workers closer with one another, and that they’ve talked to and gotten to know other workers much more outside of the factory on the picket line than they did when working inside the plant.

