Arrest made in connection to homicide of Kearney man, Patrick Weber, who went missing in March

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday afternoon, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced that an arrest was made in connection to the homicide a Kearney man who went missing in March. His body was found near 66th Street and Rainwood Road on March 21. Authorities also say they've located Weber's car.

According to a press release, Camron Rogers, 24, was taken into custody by the Bellevue Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff's Office on suspicion of tampering with evidence related to the homicide of Weber. Rogers was also booked into the Sarpy County jail for possession of a controlled substance.

The sheriff's office added, "Additional charges may follow pending further investigative efforts. The missing Buick belonging to homicide victim Patrick Weber has now been located. The DCSO wishes to thank the media, the public, and partnering agencies for their assistance."

If members of the public have further details or information that may assist with the case, please call the DCSO tip line at (402) 444-6000.

