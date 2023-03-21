Douglas County Sheriff's Office conducting homicide investigation after finding body in ditch

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found near 69th and Rainwood on Monday.

Police say a person was walking their dog in the area at around 4 p.m. and called 911 when they saw someone in a ditch. When deputies responded, they confirmed that it was a body.

Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson says it appears to be suspicious and they're treating it initially as a homicide.

He also says they're still in the early stages of the investigation.

“People need to always remember to be observant. It's always a good idea to make sure that your home security cameras are running. Make sure you call 911 if you see anything suspicious at any time. At this point, we have no reason to believe that the public has anything to be concerned about,” said Hanson.

Last week, partial remains were found near 216th and Rainwood and in August of 2022, the body of a homicide victim was found at 84th and Rainwood.

Hanson says there's no reason to believe they're connected and that it appears to be a coincidence.

The sheriff's office hopes to have more details on Tuesday.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.