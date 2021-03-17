Former Papillion teacher in custody for alleged sexual abuse of student

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — 2/18/21 - Update

According to court documents, a former coach and Papillion South High School teacher is now in custody for an alleged felony charge of third-degree sexual abuse of a student by a school employee.

A warrant was issued on Wednesday for the suspect, Stephen A. Gentry, and he has been lodged at the Sarpy County Jail.

A bond for Gentry has been set which stipulates he isn’t to have contact with minors who are not part of his household while facing the fourth-degree felony.

Gentry is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing on April 13 in Sarpy County.

2/17/21 - Previous story

On Wednesday afternoon the Sarpy County Clerk's Office confirmed that an arrest warrant was issued for Stephen A. Gentry, a former coach and teacher at Papillion South High School.

He is charged with third-degree sexual abuse of a student by a school employee, which is a Class IV felony.

Gentry resigned from his position in February citing personal reasons.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

