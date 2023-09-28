Artificial fish habitats built by Boy Scout for Standing Bear Lake

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Renovations at Standing Bear Lake are almost done. The nearly $2 million project started with repairing the boat ramps and parking lots but soon turned into a way to improve the fishing environment. One of the new features is artificial fish habitats.

Fourteen-year-old Connor Tjepkes in Boy Scout Troop 308 built all 104 habitats placed into the lake. It was a part of his project to become an Eagle Scout. He's an avid fisherman who wanted to help with the lake renovations. For help, he came to Nebraska Game and Parks (NGP).

"When Connor got a hold of me, you know, it was kind of a perfect match," said Aaron Blank, NGP Southeast District Fishery Supervisor.

Blank said they already planned on putting in artificial habitats but that the summers can get pretty busy. So he worked with three other biologists to provide Tjepkes with PVC pipes, concrete and plastic buckets to build the structures.

"Connor went pretty far and above and beyond building 100 of them. It's not a, it's not an easy task especially to do it in the summer when it's hot," said Blank.

Tjepkes worked hard, putting in around 200 hours of work and using close to 6,000 lbs of concrete.

"We had two separate work days with Boy Scouts with about 30 or 40 scouts and friends and family," said Tjepkes.

Now Tjepke's work is a part of a larger makeover for the entire lake and more specifically, the north shore. His goal moving forward is to apply for the position of Eagle Scout in the next six to eight months.

"I feel really accomplished with everything that's done because, I mean, I really think after seeing this it's helped a lot with the lake and a lot with game and parks," said Tjepkes.

The lake is ready to welcome rainwater and if it gets enough, NPG said they'll start adding fish this fall, giving fishers like Tjepkes something to look forward to. This winter, NPG will cut 300-400 cedar trees to put into the lake for some natural fish habitats.

