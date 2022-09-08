As fire cleanup continues, NDEE raises concern over substances found at the Nox-Crete site

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Debris is finally moving out of the Nox-Crete facility more than three months after a fire took out its warehouse and the hundreds of barrels containing chemicals on Memorial Day.

In publicly available reports and emails from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, we can get an idea of how the cleanup is going.

One thing contractors found while excavating were barrels of semi-solid substances that appeared gooey and in different colors.

This got the attention of the NDEE and officials there urged ”extreme caution” when dealing with the substances, one of which is believed to be Magnesium Fluorosilicate Hexahydrate, an acutely toxic substance.

In regards to these substances, the NDEE said in emails that the goal is to protect the onsite workers and prevent the toxic vapors from being inhaled. As a result, contractors are dampening the nearby soil with water to slow dust from coming up.

Emails also showed NDEE concern over how contractors were moving the barrels without inspecting them first. That issue appears to have been resolved. Clean-up is ongoing.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.