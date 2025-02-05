AT NO COST: Wings of Hope is committed to being there for those experiencing cancer every step of the way

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Ahead of its annual winter fundraiser, 3 News Now's Zach Williamson visits Wings of Hope to learn about the countless services they provide to support neighbors through their cancer experiences.



From companion counseling and support groups to wigs, gas cards and grocery cards — Wings of Hope is committed to being with those experiencing cancer every step of the way.

"They offer everything for free. That's why it's so important for people to give and donate because when you are going through cancer — if there is one thing you don't have to worry about — that's just amazing to me that they're able to do that."

To buy tickets to the 2025 Wings of Hope Winter Fundraiser, or to enter the raffle for a chance to win a signed Patrick Mahomes jersey, click here.

You can also participate in the non-profit's silent auction, even if you are going to the event. Click here to check it out.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"They truly were a safe haven for me," Cancer Survivor Vergarie Sanford said.

Sanford is talking about Wings of Hope in Council Bluffs. A non-profit dedicated to supporting those through their cancer experiences.

Sanford went to her first support group class at Wings of Hope in 2013. Before that, she had not met anyone else who was going through the same challenges she was facing.

She began volunteering at the non-profit after experiencing all the work they do, firsthand. Now, she is now part of the Board of Directors.

"It's such a needed service here in the city," Sanford said.

"We can't work ourselves out of this job. We can’t work ourselves out of cancer. No one has figured it out,” Wings of Hope Executive Director Abbey Loughman said. “So as long as that's still here so are we."

Loughman tells us a few of the many life-changing services they provide.

"We have companion counseling, we have support groups, lots of opportunities to build community, financial assistance with gas cards and grocery cards."

"They offer everything for free,” Sandford explained. “That's why it's so important for people to give and donate because when you are going through cancer — if there is one thing you don't have to worry about — that's just amazing to me that they're able to do that."

And right now — there's a great opportunity to give back.

"We have a signed Iowa State Basketball with a silent auction package for an Iowa State getaway,” Loughman showed me. “And tickets to a game."

"I call dibs on that one!" I responded, as an Iowa State alum.

That's just one of the dozens of silent auction packages available for the 2025 Wings of Hope Winter Fundraiser.

They're even raffling off a signed Patrick Mahomes jersey!

The annual gala is set to take place this Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Queen of Apostles Church in Council Bluffs.

A fun, superhero theme is planned for the event, and I am proud to serve as the emcee.

You can still buy tickets online, but even if you can't make it, you can still bid on the silent auction items, or even just donate.

Click here to check out and bid on the silent auction items.

Click here to buy tickets to the event or to enter the raffle for the signed Patrick Mahomes jersey.

Reporting from my hometown of Council Bluffs — I'm Zach Williamson.

