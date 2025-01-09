At ReStores, symbols of the doors Carter opened for others: "We had to come over here and pay our respects"

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — President Jimmy Carter once said, "We're all the same folks. We want the same for our children - a better life, one that's filled with excitement and challenge and hope and self-respect, a better prospect for the future."

He walked the walk through Habitat for Humanity.

Neighbors impacted by Carter may sign commemorative doors at ReStores in Omaha and Council Bluffs. The doors symbolize 'the many doors of opportunity that President Carter helped make possible.'

They'll be out through Saturday - after which, messages will be shared with The Carter Center.

For store locations in Omaha, click here. For Council Bluffs, click here.

And, to sign the online Memory Book, click here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.