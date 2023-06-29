Athletic complex growth provides more options for youth sports in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Soccer clubs and organizations often travel for games and tournaments, but the addition of local complexes may help support youth sports.

The Nebraska Sports Commission said new developments could bring new opportunities to Omaha.

"Some larger complexes like we're seeing come about, means that we can recruit in and bid on some larger tournaments to host within the area," said Lindsay Toussant Brown, the executive director of the Nebraska Sports Commission.

This could also mean an opportunity for local teams to play in those tournaments, Brown said.

But tournament opportunities aren't the only benefit the community could see.

Christina Lewis, the youth program director for Sporting Nebraska FC Soccer Club said, it's a huge advantage for educating coaches and referees.

Lewis said utilizing the large facilities can make it easier for staff to get one-on-one training if they are housed in the same location.

For the Nebraska FC Soccer Club Director of Communications Keri Leece, that's not the only benefit.

As a mom and coach, Leece said it's "less stress on our family having to go multiple places."

Time, energy and money also play into youth sports.

Brown said providing local opportunities can help kids focus on the fundamentals.

"Sports are a great learning tool for kids," said Brown. "Not just the athletic ability but how do you become a team player? How do you become a leader in what you do?"

The Gretna Crossing Park is set to open this fall and improvements to Tranquility Park will be completed by 2027.

