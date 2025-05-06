Author, illustrator Dav Pilkey selects Omaha's King Elementary for bonus book fair

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Scripps Howard Fund and KMTV's If You Give a Child a Book was created with the understanding that children with access to books at home are more likely to become proficient readers - which means fewer limitations for their futures.



The employee and viewer-supported campaign stopped at King Elementary in late January. Then, surprise! Author Dav Pilkey picked the school for a bonus Scholastic Book Fair.

"I did announce to the students were were having a book fair, and the author of Dog Man is the one who's paying for all the books. And the kids were like, 'No way!'," Principal Stephanie Black exclaimed.

Donations are accepted almost year-round, and any donations received through this website stay local.

Continue reading for the broadcast transcript of this story.

In late January at King Elementary School in North Omaha, each King Cub got to pick out five books to take home and keep.

No one expected another visit so soon.

Principal Stephanie Black set the ground rules for the kids before the fair - then - the fun part: deciding what to get.

The school was selected from others nationwide. Each student would get three additional books this year.

"I enjoy action books. My favorite series is "Last Kids on Earth," Beau Crinklew shared.

During the bonus book fair, though, he selected Michael Jordan, FGTeeV and Minecraft reads.

This Scholastic event was sponsored by one of the most popular authors and illustrators in America.

"I did announce to the students we were having a book fair, and the author of Dog Man is the one who's paying for all the books. And the kids were like, 'No way!'," Principal Black exclaimed.

Yes, way! Dav Pilkey.

Pilkey wanted to ensure the kids could get a boost for their home libraries before the school year's end.

"It's one thing to have library books. You read them and you have to give them back, but when you have books at home, you get to re-read your favorites. Re-read them over and over. They're your books. You get to love on them," Black smiled.

For another student, Zuriana Smith, reading is an outlet. It's also dream fuel. She's interested in becoming a writer.

"What would you write about?," 3 News Now's Mary Nelson inquired.

"Animals probably and new characters that I make up," Smith replied.

Just as Pilkey himself did.

Learning since, he says, how giving children books can take them new places and plant seeds for success.

Fundraising for If You Give a Child a Book ramps up shortly after the start of a new school year, but donations are accepted most of the year. Any money donated through KMTV's site stays local in support of the next Fair.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.