OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — During calls with Nebraska reporters on Wednesday, Rep. Don Bacon and Sen. Pete Ricketts addressed efforts to fund the government for another year and avoid a shut down.

Bacon says passing short-term funding bill 'sign of a dysfunctional government'

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Congress is up against a Friday deadline to fund the government for a full year or face a potential shutdown.

I talked to Don Bacon and Pete Ricketts about the budget battle and how it affects their constituents here in Nebraska.

Representative Don Bacon voted for it, but only, he says, after he got some funding increases for military needs like new naval ships and 15% pay raises for enlisted service members.

"I still don't think it's optimal. I don't like continuing resolutions (CR). It's a sign of a dysfunctional government,” said Bacon. “I tried to optimize what I could on the CR to take care of our national security ... You know, the junior enlisted are having to go to SNAP or food banks, if they're married to put food on the table. I don't think it's right."

"I think you're going to see Republicans voting for it and then it will be up to Democrats to decide if they want to shut it down,” Ricketts said.

At least seven Democrats would have to vote with Republicans in order to meet the 60 vote threshold.

