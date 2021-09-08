Bacon talks Afghanistan, COVID, abortions at Ralston town hall

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraskans in District 2 had the chance to share their concerns with Congressman Don Bacon Tuesday night, covering a variety of topics on their minds.

One subject that came up time and time again was Afghanistan. Bacon talked at length about his disapproval of how the withdrawal ultimately went and about his worries for the future.

"We now have Taliban in charge; today they announced their leadership," Bacon said. "These people were terrorists that were killing Americans. Some of them came right out of Guantanamo, that is who's running Afghanistan.”

Bacon told 3 News Now he will be in the metro this Friday when the remains of Cpl. Daegan Page arrive. He encouraged those in the audience to come out to honor the fallen marine.

Bacon also was asked about the new law in Texas banning abortions to six weeks, something Nebraska’s governor is looking at for future bills. He said he’d rather persuade hearts and minds about the subject but was standing by anti-abortion rights beliefs.

“People are angry that we’ve had 60 million unborn kids aborted," Bacon said. "People have tried to work on this, and this is the avenue that has been left open to them by the courts.”

Some constituents told Bacon they are still struggling to recover from the economic effects of COVID-19, specifically in the theater supply industry. Bacon said this was something he would be taking back to Washington D.C. to consider.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.