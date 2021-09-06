Watch
Remains of Cpl. Daegan Page to arrive in Omaha at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Eppley Airfield

AP
This undated photo released by the 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton/U.S. Marines shows Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Neb. Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday Aug. 26, bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan's offshoot of the Islamic State group. (U.S. Marines via AP)
Afghanistan Bombing US Troops
Posted at 2:56 PM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 16:02:52-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The remains of Marine Cpl. Daegan Page, who was one of 13 service members killed by a suicide bomber during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, will return to Omaha on Friday at 1:30 p.m. local time.

The family also said a memorial service will be held on Friday, September 17 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at 13271 Millard Ave in Omaha.

The family is working with the Omaha Police Department to determine the route for the transfer of Cpl. Page's remains to the funeral home. That information will be forthcoming.

