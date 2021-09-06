Remains of Cpl. Daegan Page to arrive in Omaha at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Eppley Airfield

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The remains of Marine Cpl. Daegan Page, who was one of 13 service members killed by a suicide bomber during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, will return to Omaha on Friday at 1:30 p.m. local time.

The family also said a memorial service will be held on Friday, September 17 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at 13271 Millard Ave in Omaha.

The family is working with the Omaha Police Department to determine the route for the transfer of Cpl. Page's remains to the funeral home. That information will be forthcoming.

