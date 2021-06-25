Bail set at $10 million for Steven Danon; charged with 12 counts of sexual assault

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Bail was set on Friday for Steven Danon, an Omaha man who is charged with 12 counts of felony sexual assault of a minor or child.

Yesterday, OPD said in a news release that Danon had been arrested and that the department believes there may be other victims.

The victims mentioned in the charges list were underage when the incidents allegedly took place between 2003 and 2008. Some were friends of his son, who was also a minor at the time. One alleged victim later died from a drug overdose, which the police are linking to the trauma caused by the abuse they say he experienced.

READ MORE: OPD arrests 65-year-old suspect on multiple sexual assault charges, victims were minors

3 News Now is publishing the mugshot of the suspect in this case because OPD believes there may be other victims and that he might have had access to other children. The police urge anyone with information to contact the Omaha Police Department at (402) 444-5636.