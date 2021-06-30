Watch
Bailey Boswell sentencing hearing; courtroom updates

File Photo: Bailey Boswell in Court
Posted at 1:39 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 14:39:41-04

WILBER, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now Reporter Jon Kipper is in the Saline County courthouse for the sentencing hearing of Bailey Boswell, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Sydney Loofe.

Boswell's co-defendant, Aubrey Trail was found guilty and sentenced to death for his role in Loofe's killing.

We will update this article periodically with Kipper's tweets. Please note that the content may be disturbing to some.

