Bailey Boswell sentencing hearing; courtroom updates

WILBER, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now Reporter Jon Kipper is in the Saline County courthouse for the sentencing hearing of Bailey Boswell, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Sydney Loofe.

Boswell's co-defendant, Aubrey Trail was found guilty and sentenced to death for his role in Loofe's killing.

We begin the three-day sentencing trial for Bailey Boswell in Saline County Court in Wilber today. Boswell was convicted last year of first-degree murder of Sydney Loofe. The state is seeking the death penalty. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) June 30, 2021

Aubrey Trail, who’s also convicted of murdering Loofe, was sentenced to death recently.



Boswell would be the first woman in Nebraska to receive the death penalty. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) June 30, 2021

Boswell’s attorney is filing a motion saying the death penalty would be unconstitutional.



He says since Boswell would be the only woman, she’d be isolated by herself. Male death penalty inmates can interact with each other. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) June 30, 2021

Prosecutors are laying out the scenario on how they met, with Boswell and Loofe matching and messaging on Tinder.



They met, smoked marijuana and drove around. That night Trail and Boswell were staying in a Lincoln hotel. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) June 30, 2021

Circling back to the Loofe murder. Authorities went searching in Clay County, after getting cell phone ping in that area on Dec. 4th, 2017.



Eventually they see an arm, laying free, then a black plastic bag. They find shins, a foot, lower arms and hands.



They later find more. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) June 30, 2021

Says the body was cut with a saw, and a knife, plus another instrument to cut ribs.



Finds other markings on body that were made after her death. As well as restraint marks on her wrists. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) June 30, 2021

In summary with the body- they found marks, tears and bruising on her body that was made both before and after her death.



Prosecutors conclude opening remarks. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) June 30, 2021

He argues to get the death penalty, the state needs to prove mutilation occurred before, not after the death.



Says prior Nebraska cases backs that’s up. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) June 30, 2021

Says that any testimony from other women involved with Trail and Boswell shouldn’t be considered, as they should only consider actions that happened in the Loofe murder. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) June 30, 2021

State’s first witness is now up, Eli McBride, special agent with the FBI, who worked on the case.



He arrived in Clay County and saw a black trash bag with limbs sticking out of it. Along with body parts outside the bag.



He describes windy, cold conditions in the rural area. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) June 30, 2021

Defense arguing many of the images involving the body shouldn’t be used on a variety of fronts.



That includes that his argument that what happened to the body post-death, shouldn’t be used and isn’t applicable. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) June 30, 2021

They are now showing individual body parts, the head, torso, etc….some are from the scene, others from the autopsy. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) June 30, 2021

Now defense is questions McBride - asking specific questions about the evidence found on scene. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) June 30, 2021

Defense argues DNA found on sex toys weren’t with anybody involved.



Says some items found were unrelated.



We’re breaking for lunch. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) June 30, 2021

Starting back up, now up to the stand, Dr. Michelle Elieff, who performed the autopsy on Loofe.



She’s going to get into specifics on what was done to the body. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) June 30, 2021

