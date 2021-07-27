Bellevue Public Schools releases return to school plan

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) - Bellevue Public Schools released its return to school plan on Monday.

The district said masks will be optional, "although strongly recommended, for all students, staff, and visitors who are unvaccinated."

Masks might become required in any school or classroom that experiences a coronavirus outbreak whenever recommended by the Sarpy/Cass County Health Department.

RELATED: Metro area schools set back-to-school plans ahead of school year

Bellevue Public Schools said it will not be offering an at-home learning option for the 2021-22 school year.

Age-eligible students and staff members are being "strongly encouraged" to receive a coronavirus vaccine to protect themselves and others.

Read the district's full return to school plan by clicking here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.