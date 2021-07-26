Metro area schools set back-to-school plans ahead of school year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This past school year we saw most metro-area districts implement and enforce mask requirements for students.

As schools plan ahead for this coming year, it appears, according to preliminary plans, that as more folks get vaccinated, masks will become optional.

That includes school districts such as Millard, Papillion-La Vista, Council Bluffs, Elkhorn, Gretna, and Ralston.

Many of the plans recommend masks for those not vaccinated.

A new Iowa state law bans mask requirements for any state school district.

Some, like Millard and Gretna, still are waiting to hear more from county health officials before they decide on requiring masks for students on the bus.

Westside Public Schools hope to have their mask policy finalized a week from now. The district does plan to social distance when possible and remove plexiglass in their lunchrooms.

Multiple school districts like Ralston stressed that all plans are preliminary and could change, depending on the COVID situation.

As for Nebraska's largest school district, Omaha Public Schools has not yet made clear their plans, but says "enhanced disinfecting procedures will continue."

They, along with Bellevue Public Schools, plan to release a plan to parents sometime this week.

Recommendations from Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse are expected to be made public any day now.

She speaks with the county board on Tuesday. 3 News Now will stream her remarks on our website and Facebook page.

