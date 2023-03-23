Bellevue restaurant sees outpour of community support after facing hard times

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — There has been an outpouring of support for a staple Bellevue restaurant after a difficult few weeks.

3 News Now Reporter Molly Hudson went to John's Grecian Delight on Wednesday as customers new and old shuffled in to help make sure the doors stay open.

"People are leaving tips that are more than their food was worth," said the owner's daughter Dina Sakkas-Mulkey.

On March 6, things turn a turn for John’s Grecian Delight.

"We had our phone cut and because we are on the lower level of a mall and we don't have access to Wi-Fi very well. So we lost our access to our credit card," said Sakkas-Mulkey.

For the last three weeks, they've only been able to take in-person orders with cash and have had to keep turning several customers away.

"When he was seeing that, it really upset him, he'd rather close the doors than turn customers away," said Sakkas-Mulkey.

But one customer, who has been coming in for years couldn't let that happen.

"I think he deserves to close on his own terms, not because his phone line has been out for three weeks," said Bellevue resident Garrett Sims.

So Garret posted about it on Facebook.

"I made a post on Facebook, thinking 10, 20, 30 people might see it, and it got shared quite a bit more than I thought," said Sims.

The community quickly rallied behind this local spot, especially its owner John.

"Anywhere from Nebraska and Iowa. We have people from Gretna, Elkhorn, somebody from Council Bluffs. People were coming from all and just to show support to my dad and his business," said Sakkas-Mulkey. "We had lines, all the way wrapped around from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. yesterday."

John has been in this spot at Southroads Mall for 41 years.

"This was his American dream and he is very giving to others," said Sakkas-Mulkey.

But this time the community is giving back to him.

"Here at Spring Lake, they brought him money from their student council. Sorry, it's emotional because so many people love him and he loves the community and it was really nice," said Sakkas-Mulkey.

Staff said that Century Link was working on repairs to the phones and they hope to have them up and running soon.

