Bellevue school resource officer aims to change narrative on law enforcement

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Applause, buzz and excitement filled the lunch room at Mission Middle School on Thursday, but it wasn't for a celebrity.

Instead, it's for Officer Jonathan Hobbs, the school's resource officer, who knows his students by name and heart.

"He provides the protection that we need ... and he just sort of holds the place together," said eighth grader Noah Wartenbee.

But he also knows how to have some fun. He posted this video of himself auditioning for show choir alongside students. It got thousands of page views.

"I protect from within, but we're gonna have a good time while I'm doing that as well," Officer Hobbs said.

Hobbs got into the profession just two years ago with a goal to change the narrative on law enforcement. His goal is to prioritize relationships.

"The best way to change that narrative with law enforcement officers is be out there with people, and interact with people," Hobbs said.

And it's resonating with students. Hobbs supported an eighth grader when she didn't make the volleyball team.

"He told me when he was little, he didn't make the basketball team, and he just kept going and going until he got there," Ka'Marah Brown said.

Officer Hobbs admits he didn't love going to school as a kid, so he wants to be a reason students are excited to be there.

"If I can help someone want to be here, and want to learn, then I'm doing my job," Hobbs said.

Hobbs also plans to be assistant coach for boys and girls basketball at Mission.

