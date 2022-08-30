Bellevue school resource officer tries out for show choir: 'I'll probably number one on the list'

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue Police Officer Jon Hobbs works as a school resource officer at Mission Middle School. On Tuesday he auditioned for the school show choir and seemed a little overconfident about his chances.
I had a great time trying out for show choir @missionbraves. Pretty sure I will make the choir. Results come out on Friday. Good luck to all that tried out! #bpd #bpsne pic.twitter.com/rWTmLZmXkE— Ofc. Jon Hobbs (@OfcHobbs) August 30, 2022
August 30, 2022
