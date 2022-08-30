Watch Now
Bellevue school resource officer tries out for show choir: 'I'll probably number one on the list'

Hobbs.jpg
BPD Officer Jon Hobbs
Officer Jon Hobbs taking his group audition very seriously
Posted at 5:47 PM, Aug 30, 2022
BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue Police Officer Jon Hobbs works as a school resource officer at Mission Middle School. On Tuesday he auditioned for the school show choir and seemed a little overconfident about his chances.

