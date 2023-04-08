Bennington girl reacts to finishing third at Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Nine-year-old Anna Midyett is making a name for herself in golf.

“I've just been playing golf, just messing around for like three years, maybe, and competition for about a year-and-a-half,” said Anna.

Thousands of kids try for the "Drive, Chip and Putt Challenge" but only 80 make the national finals.

It’s not an easy path that includes local, sub-regional and regional qualifying tournaments.

“And I won all of those to go to the national finals,” said Anna.

It’s held where tradition is "unlike any other."

“It was pretty spectacular because, it's like, it's like — it's Augusta,” said Anna.

Her mom, Katie says she was nervous, even more so than Anna.

"It was quite an amazing experience. Just being on Augusta itself was pretty memorable. But to actually get to see your daughter putting on the 18th green was definitely top of my list for anything that's happened," said Katie Midyett.

Anna rose to the occasion and earned third place in her division.

"It was pretty cool because everybody just watched you get it and Rose Zhang and Nancy Lopez actually gave it to us," said Anna.

Famed golfer and analyst Peter Jacobsen was also there. He's been involved with the event since its inception.

"The Drive Chip and Putt (Challenge) is simply for the love of the game. And these boys and girls are just getting their start on the world's stage. And to see them, when they have all the concern and all the nerves as they get ready to hit their drive or their chip or their putt, it just makes you smile," said Jacobsen.

He and Anna attended the same dinner during the event.

"And then afterward she came up to me, stuck her hand out and said, 'Hi, I'm Anna Midyett and I'm from Bennington, Nebraska and it's a pleasure to meet you.' It just warmed my heart," said Jacobsen.

3 News Now met Anna at Indian Creek Golf Club where she often plays. Her best drive at Augusta went 138 yards. But her favorite part of the game? It was putting.

Anna's parents have enjoyed watching her grow.

“It's been a lot of fun. I think she's, she probably has a natural talent for it. But she puts in a lot of time,” said Katie Midyett.

Including working in the off-season. Inspired by the pros.

"My favorite autograph was from Will Zalatoris because he's my favorite golfer. But I call him Willy Zilly," said Anne.

Ranked 8th in the world, Zalatoris withdrew from The Masters" for injury. Now, Anna will pull for world number two, Rory McIlroy.

"He's just so calm on the course. He's just like... yeah," said Anna.

Whether she's watching or playing, Anna loves the game.

"I mostly love golf because it's so calm and you can play it for your whole life," she said.

Registration is now open for next year's challenge. Qualifying kicks off on April 30 nationwide.

