Bennington girl returns to Augusta for Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — In golf, nothing compares to Augusta National. A Bennington girl is about to return - competing for a second year in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.



Anna Midyett, 10, started golfing when she was six years old.

More than 10,000 kids and teens play in the qualifying tournaments, which continue through additional phases to end with 80 finalists. Midyett is one of just seven returning golfers.

The competition is comprised of six shots total: two drives, two chips and two putts. Midyett finished in third place in 2023, with her strongest performance in putting.

Continue reading for the full story:

We first met Anna Midyett when she was nine. She's grown since, including in her game. Playing such a revered course will do that.

Now 10 years old, Anna will move up a division in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

"You get really nervous on the first tee," she said, reflecting on last year. Anna also learned Augusta's greens are 'really fast.' Having done it all before will shape her approach this weekend.

"I'll probably just take a lot of deep breaths and just focus in on the moment," she predicted.

Nerves will be more settled for her family, too.

"I was just really nervous for her," Anna's mom, Katie, said. "I remember when she went up to hit her first drive, my hands were shaking and my heart was pounding so loud, I hoped that no one could hear it!"

The Midyetts are proud because getting to The Finals takes a lot of practice, as well as consistent play in qualifying tournaments.

"I think it starts out with 10,000... over 10,000 kids that start in the locals and work their way up," Katie shared.

Locals give way to sub-regionals, and then, regionals.

Anna stated playing golf at six years old.

"My dad would just take me to the course and I would just kind of putt around and just kind of have fun," she said.

She mostly plays golf at Indian Creek, but her parents believe it's important that Anna play other sports, too - like soccer and basketball.

"Golf is almost full year-round. Soccer's almost full year-round, and we just balance it best we can so that she gets the team aspects of playing those sports, as well, and then gets to do the individual thing for golf," Katie explained.

At Augusta, Anna's total score will come from six shots: two drives, two chips and two putts.

On driving, she said, "Since I'm really small, I can't hit the ball all that far as some of the other girls can."

About chipping: "I do like chipping 'cause you can be creative with all the different shots."

And putting: "Even though it's like a small stroke, there's a lot that can go wrong with putting."

Though, for Anna, that's the phase where things tend to go well, as putting helped fuel her third place finish last year.

The 10th annual Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals airs Sunday on Golf.

Then, watch The Masters from Augusta National Golf Club next week on KMTV.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.