Bennington's new community theatre gets ready to put on first show

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Bennington is preparing for its first-ever full-scale theatre production. Cast and crew members have been working for months, getting ready for the show.

It's a new organization that kick-started in January, when local theatre lovers, Donna Dahlsten and Blake Thompson had an idea. To make it happen, they needed help and got a grant from the Bennington Community Foundation.

"Who gave us a $2,000 grant for start-up costs which helped up promote this show and then we sought out board members and we sought out seven board members that helped design a season," said Blake Thompson, the show director.

It'll be a season filled with opportunities for those of all ages.

"There's a lot of excitement with kids and the youth programs that were going to try to build. A lot of excitement with the adults too. We did an open mic night a couple of weeks ago and it was well attended, got to see a lot of great talent so it's pretty exciting to see it grow," said Thompson.

Their first production, "Pump Boys and the Dinnettes," includes five on-stage performers and three crew members.

"We rehearsed three to four nights a week to start and we rehearsed at Ridgewood Senior Living," said Thompson.

The Community theatre doesn't yet have a permanent home, but the show must go on. One board member, Gayle Goetz said she's proud of how far they've already come.

"Oh it just means a lot as this community is growing ... the more that we can bring to it the better it's just a really exciting, exciting time for Bennington," said Goetz.

Performances for their first show will take place on Sunday at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. at Nate's Stumble Inn in the Oft's ballroom upstairs. To encourage people to come out and watch, admission is free, but donations are welcome at the door.

