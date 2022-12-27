Watch Now
Best of Cheap Eats 2022: Comfort food

3 News Now anchor Serese Cole visited with several chefs cooking up comfort food. Here are some of this year's best moments.
Posted at 7:53 AM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 09:12:33-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This time of year, we tend to crave comfort food.

From soul food to seafood, all the chefs 3 News Now anchor Serese Cole visited with Cheap Eats this year had one thing in common — they cooked from the heart — and Serese says she felt the love.

See the full list of favorites below.

Shug's Comfort Food

Cheap Eats: Shug's Comfort Food

A Taste of New Orleans

Cheap Eats: A Taste of New Orleans

Sebastian's Southern Crab

Cheap Eats: Sebastian's Southern Crab

Finicky Franks

Cheap Eats: Finicky Frank's

Brazen Head

Cheap Eats: Brazen Head Irish Pub

Capri

Cheap Eats: Capri

Poppin' Smoke

Cheap Eats: Poppin' Smoke Southern Grill

