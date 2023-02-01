Beyoncé announces Sept. 18 stop at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for Renaissance World Tour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beyoncé fans in Kansas City will be saying "you can't break my soul" after news of her 2023 world tour.

Beyoncé announced that she will be arriving to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sept. 18 as part of the "Renaissance World Tour."

The star announced news of the tour Wednesday morning on her Instagram.

The full list of tour dates and locations are available online .

Tickets will be available to purchase "soon," according to the website.

Beyoncé has won 28 GRAMMYs, with 79 overall nominations.

She released her most recent album, Renaissance, on July 29, 2022.

KSHB 41 News will provide updates on ticket information as soon as it is available.