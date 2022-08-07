Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands celebrates back-to-school with new backpacks and a picnic
The heat didn't stop Big Brothers Big Sisters from getting kids ready to head back to class this morning.
Posted at 2:37 PM, Aug 07, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The heat didn't stop Big Brothers Big Sisters from getting kids ready to head back to class this morning.
3 News Now reporter Ron Johnson was there as kids got to pick out a free backpack full of donated school supplies.
