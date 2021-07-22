Big Media Days kicks off in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KMTV) — Nebraska's new Athletic Director Trev Alberts and Husker Head Coach Scott Frost are ready to talk football in Indianapolis. They will join three Husker players at Big Ten Media Days.

3 News Now Sports Director Adam Krueger gives us a preview of what they're expected to discuss.

Nebraska Football Fan Day is next Thursday.

This Thursday though, the media gets its turn with the Huskers.

Scott Frost briefed the press at Big Ten Media Days.

