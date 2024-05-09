Bishop Neumann High School students accused of assaulting classmates and filming it

WAHOO, Neb. (KMTV) — Search warrants submitted in Saunders County after law enforcement obtained video evidence of possible sexual assault incidents involving Bishop Neumann students.



We spoke to Saunders County attorney, Jennifer Joakim who said the office is taking this matter very seriously.

Wahoo Police Chief, Joseph Baudler is urging any parents with information or evidence from their kids’ phones including text messages or social media to come forward.

Bishop Neumann shared a copy of the letter sent to families regarding the situation.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Search warrants submitted in Saunders County after sheriff's obtained video evidence of possible sexual assault incidents involving Bishop Neuman students. In Wahoo, two investigations are ongoing involving two victims and three suspects.

According to police reports two of the suspects have been expelled from school and criminally cited on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault and one with making child pornography - because they recorded what happened.

The two incidents being investigated happening in a matter of months. One allegedly on school grounds in April, the other off campus in March

Right now, the county attorney’s office is trying to figure out how these juveniles will be charged.

"Our office will take it very seriously we're still getting the initial reports in and reviewing,” said Saunders County Attorney, Jennifer Joakim. "So, we need to be sensitive to minors and the victims involved and the whole community."

Being sensitive and staying aware of misinformation during this time as Wahoo police chief Joseph Baudler points out.

"Well anytime you're dealing with a small community everybody knows everybody and everybody knows everything but the bad thing about it is that there's rumors that are spreading through the community that have gone wild.”

The chief says the investigation could take some time and says more consequences could be made for those involved.

"You know, be patient and wait, let the process run its course and I'm sure the people that are involved are going to get the help they need on all sides,” said the Chief.

He's also urging any parents with information or evidence from their kids’ phones including text messages or social media to come forward.

We’ve received a copy of the letter the school sent to Bishop Neumann families. It says in part that it cannot comment directly on student matters, but that as soon as they learned of the allegations, administrators reported them to local law enforcement. It also said that the school is cooperating with investigators and appreciates their efforts.