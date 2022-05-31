Black smoke visible for miles from fire in facility south of downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha fire crews are responding to a large fire at the Nox-Crete facility on 20th Street south of downtown.

KMTV crews in the area report hearing explosions, and there is a large plume of smoke in the area.

You can watch the fire live on our weather cams: https://www.3newsnow.com/weather/weather-cams

Moments ago at the Nox Crete fire, hearing continual small explosions and can feel the best of the blaze from a full block away. @3NewsNowOmaha #fire pic.twitter.com/5oFOBCMdHY — Libby Kamrowski (@libbykamrowski) May 31, 2022

