Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Black smoke visible for miles from fire in facility south of downtown Omaha

harrahs_cam_fire.PNG
KMTV
harrahs_cam_fire.PNG
Posted at 8:28 PM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 21:57:22-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha fire crews are responding to a large fire at the Nox-Crete facility on 20th Street south of downtown.
KMTV crews in the area report hearing explosions, and there is a large plume of smoke in the area.

You can watch the fire live on our weather cams: https://www.3newsnow.com/weather/weather-cams

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018