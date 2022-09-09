Blackstone District reschedules BBQ Battle due to rain

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Organizers of the Blackstone BBQ Battle announced a postponement due to the weather forecast on Saturday.

See the news release below:

Due to the weather forecast for Saturday, The Blackstone District is rescheduling the BBQ Battle; Blues, Bags & Makers Market.

Originally, going to start at 11am and go until 9pm the day’s festivities will be combined with the annual Farnam Fest scheduled for October 8, 2022.

Farnam Fest is an annual celebration of the neighborhood and the excellent people and businesses that make up the community. Farnam Fest will start the day at 11am with a BBQ Battle and Live Blues. The day continues with an Amateur Dog Show, Adult Spelling Bee (sip and spell on stage), DJ Duel Dance Party, the band Secret Weapon, with audience karaoke (where the band chooses a volunteer to come sing a song with them on stage) and finally a Blackstone Drag Show.

Mark your calendars for October 8 in The Blackstone District at 40th & Farnam for an epic all day block party!"

