These blizzard conditions are forcing schools to cancel classes, delay openings.. or go to remote learning..

there is a long list, you can track them here.

Watch Hannah's story:

Blizzard conditions lead to widespread school closures and remote learning

Ann Yost's kids go to Westside, KMTV talked with her while she was in the bus line on Tuesday, she was hoping school would still be in session.

"I know these kids are probably saying I want I want a snow day I want a snow day, but they don't factor in the fact that it pushes back the time that they get out for summer," said Yost.

Yost, said employers should be understanding of their employees who may have to come in later due to the school's delayed starts.

"You shouldn't have to worry about having your boss get mad at you for coming in 2 hours late if there's a late start. Parents are juggling so much and the time that you are in school. I like the time that your kids are in school, I'm sorry, is like it's already panned out in your schedule," said Yost.

Some students don't have to make the trip but they will be learning remotely. Including Millard and Omaha Public Schools.

OPS said attendance will not be taken.

