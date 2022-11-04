Blue Sky Patio & Pickleball is the first of its kind in the Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It is the fastest-growing sport in the world — pickleball.

And a new local business is already seeing just how big the sport has become.

“It just blew up. Like before we were open — months before we were open,” Blue Sky Patio & Pickleball General Manager Shelby Hinman said. “So, we had some idea that it was going to be something special, we just didn’t know what we were in for.”

Blue Sky officially opened September 1.

For those who haven’t caught wind yet — what is pickleball?

“It’s kind of like ping pong and tennis had a baby,” Hinman said.

Let’s quickly break this baby down.

For equipment, all you need are solid paddles and wiffle balls — things you can rent at Blue Sky.

The court is similar to a tennis court — but much smaller.

Games consist of one to two players on each side.

Matches are best two out of three, with each game going to 11, 15 or 21 and you must win by two.

The box close to the net is called the kitchen. You aren’t allowed to step inside of it until the ball bounces.

When serving, your racket must be below your waist, and it must bounce in the opposite box on the other side of the court. Now the ball must bounce once on each side before it can be volleyed.

There are some other things to know but don’t worry — Blue Sky has cards with rules and how to play and can answer any questions.

Hinman believes the reason the game has blown up in popularity is its diversity.

“Something that’s like a family sport is a great way to put it. Because you’re playing with your kids but also playing with your mom and dad who may be 60 or 70 years old.”

The wiffle ball and small court make it accessible for all fitness levels.

At Blue Sky you can book a court online or try your luck walking-in. It also has three different leagues based on a player’s skill level and what they are looking to get out of the league.

“Here to win, here to play, and here to drink,” Hinman said. “And they fully booked within a week. So, yeah. Kind of crazy.”

Better luck signing up next session, which could be as early as January, as the four seasons patio and tents around the court will give players access year-round.

“Blue Sky was designed to be like a patio bar. We wanted it to feel like you were outside and inside at all times,” Hinman said.

Hinman says she wasn’t into pickleball at all before the Blue Sky concept came about. However, that changed quickly.

“It’s just so addicting,” she said. “It’s easy to play, you can drink while you play, eat while you play, or you can be so serious about it.”

To go along with the pickleball they have plenty of drinks and feature food from local favorites Noli’s Pizza and Cheeseburgers — A Takeout Joint.

However, it was the first dink, a type of pickleball shot, that got Hinman hooked.

“Once you hear that first dink on the paddle it’s like game over.”

A sound that the rest of the community is becoming hooked to as well.

“It’s been really special just to see that people are really interested in the sport and they’re really supportive of a new business in town,” she said.

Blue Sky is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to midnight.

You can book a court, rent out the patio/courts for an event and learn all things pickleball and Blue Sky by clicking here.

