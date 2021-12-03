Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

BNSF train derailment in rural Mills County; no serious injuries reported

items.[0].image.alt
Henry Durand/AP
In this November 14, 2016 photo, a Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) locomotive leads a freight train through Dallas, Ga. (AP Photo/Henry Durand)
BNSF Trains
Posted at 10:34 AM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 11:34:59-05

PACIFIC JUNCTION, Iowa (KMTV) — An empty coal train derailed in rural Mills County, Iowa south of Pacific Junction at approximately 7 a.m., says a spokesman for BNSF Railway.

Peter Skosey, the railway spokesman also said in an email, "Initial reports indicate that 11 cars, as well as both locomotives on the empty coal train and five cars on the mixed freight train, derailed. As a precaution, our train crew from the empty coal train was taken to the hospital for evaluation. BNSF responders are on scene and an investigation is under way."

3 News Now has a crew on the scene and will provide updates when available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018