BNSF train derailment in rural Mills County; no serious injuries reported

PACIFIC JUNCTION, Iowa (KMTV) — An empty coal train derailed in rural Mills County, Iowa south of Pacific Junction at approximately 7 a.m., says a spokesman for BNSF Railway.

Peter Skosey, the railway spokesman also said in an email, "Initial reports indicate that 11 cars, as well as both locomotives on the empty coal train and five cars on the mixed freight train, derailed. As a precaution, our train crew from the empty coal train was taken to the hospital for evaluation. BNSF responders are on scene and an investigation is under way."

