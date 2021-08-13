Board of Regents votes down Pillen's resolution to ban Critical Race Theory

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Today the University of Nebraska Regents voted against Jim Pillen's proposed resolution opposing "any imposition of Critical Race Theory in curriculum."

The resolution fails 5-3.



Regents in favor: Paul Kenney, Robert Schafer, and Pillen

Regents against: Timothy Clare, Jack Stark, Elizabeth O'Connor, Barbara Weitz, Bob Phares

This was the resolution as it was published on Jim Pillen's website.

Critical Race Theory should not be taught in our K-12 schools, and it shouldn't ever be forced on a student at the University of Nebraska. That's why I proposed a resolution to prevent the imposition of Critical Race Theory on NU campuses:



WHEREAS, all campuses and facilities of the University of Nebraska system are places for open reflection, discussion, study, research, and learning; and



WHEREAS, America is the best country in the world and anyone can achieve the American Dream here; and



WHEREAS, education, free speech, and sound learning are the keys to freedom and opportunity in this country; and



WHEREAS, we oppose discrimination in any form in the classroom, on campus, and in our communities, and we support the safety and wellbeing of all students, faculty, and staff; and



WHEREAS, Critical Race Theory does not promote inclusive and honest dialogue and education on campus; and



WHEREAS, Critical Race Theory seeks to silence opposing views and disparage important American ideals.



NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Regents of the University of Nebraska, that the Regents of the University of Nebraska oppose Critical Race Theory being imposed in curriculum, training, and programming.

Jon Kipper watched the debate as Nebraskans expressed their views about Regent Jim Pillen's proposed resolution to ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory in the state university system.

Carter:



"This resolution leaves the perception that we don't trust our faculty.....that's a little bit of a problem here." — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) August 13, 2021

Regent Chair Paul Kenney makes it sound like he's a yes vote, in an incoherent speech (I legit couldn't hear half of what he said). — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) August 13, 2021

Regent Barbara Weitz says imposition can be used in various ways, but that it is important that the board "doesn't in any way restrict what our faculty teach."



She's a no.



Out of the people that have spoken, it's 5-2 against, with one more left to speak. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) August 13, 2021

Phares says he has supported Pillen's run for Governor but can't support this resolution.



Another no vote. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) August 13, 2021

Stark, says he's siding with NU leadership, signaling he's going to vote against the resolution.



Calls Pillen a friend, but that it's with all due respect that he votes against the resolution.



That should sink it unless there's any surprises. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) August 13, 2021

Clare:



Says the resolution tarnishes the reputation of the University of Nebraska and that solves a problem that doesn't exist. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) August 13, 2021

Regent Tim Clare says today the board is asked to do an unprecedented thing, to restrict what can be taught.



He's opposing the resolution. One more and the resolution will fail.



Says the resolution is against the Regents by-laws. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) August 13, 2021

UNK Student Regent Noah Limbach says he opposes the resolution as well.



"If we ban theories, other ideologies...we're not progressing." — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) August 13, 2021

UNL Student Regent Batool Ibrahim also against the resolution (all student regents now formally against it).



She was elected as first black student body president at UNL.



Says Nebraska has taken steps for more inclusive environments. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) August 13, 2021

Getting ready for a resolution to “oppose Critical Race Theory being imposed in curriculum, training, and programming” at the NU Board of Regents meeting.



The room is as full as it can get, with people out in the hallways.



I’ll tweet what happens in this thread. pic.twitter.com/eykFJBUBiX — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) August 13, 2021

