Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Board of Regents votes down Pillen's resolution to ban Critical Race Theory

Resolution failed 5 to 3
items.[0].image.alt
KMTV
Regent Jim Pillen
Pillen.JPG
Posted at 12:54 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 14:18:55-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Today the University of Nebraska Regents voted against Jim Pillen's proposed resolution opposing "any imposition of Critical Race Theory in curriculum."

Regents in favor: Paul Kenney, Robert Schafer, and Pillen
Regents against: Timothy Clare, Jack Stark, Elizabeth O'Connor, Barbara Weitz, Bob Phares

This was the resolution as it was published on Jim Pillen's website.

Critical Race Theory should not be taught in our K-12 schools, and it shouldn't ever be forced on a student at the University of Nebraska. That's why I proposed a resolution to prevent the imposition of Critical Race Theory on NU campuses:

WHEREAS, all campuses and facilities of the University of Nebraska system are places for open reflection, discussion, study, research, and learning; and

WHEREAS, America is the best country in the world and anyone can achieve the American Dream here; and

WHEREAS, education, free speech, and sound learning are the keys to freedom and opportunity in this country; and

WHEREAS, we oppose discrimination in any form in the classroom, on campus, and in our communities, and we support the safety and wellbeing of all students, faculty, and staff; and

WHEREAS, Critical Race Theory does not promote inclusive and honest dialogue and education on campus; and

WHEREAS, Critical Race Theory seeks to silence opposing views and disparage important American ideals.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Regents of the University of Nebraska, that the Regents of the University of Nebraska oppose Critical Race Theory being imposed in curriculum, training, and programming.

Jon Kipper watched the debate as Nebraskans expressed their views about Regent Jim Pillen's proposed resolution to ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory in the state university system.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018