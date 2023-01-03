Bond denied for Aldrick Scott, suspect in Cari Allen case

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Attorney's Office confirmed on Tuesday that Aldrick Scott has been denied bond in a case related to the death of Omaha woman Cari Allen.

Scott is being charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

Allen, 43, was a Douglas County resident whose body was found near Topeka, Kansas on Dec. 21. Scott was first arrested in Belize and extradited to Douglas County.

